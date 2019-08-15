|
Ogle. Bernard Thomas aged 90 years of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at home. Dearly loved husband of Pat, dear father of David, John and Kay, father in law of Robyn, Margaret and Andy, and a much loved grandad and great grandpa. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Friday 26th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019