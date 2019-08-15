Home

MOORE. Bernice, aged 88 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday 14th July. Beloved wife of the late Stanley, stepmother, nana, great-nana, aunt, great-aunt and sister-in-law. She will be missed by all of her family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Wednesday 24th July at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Maughold Church followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
