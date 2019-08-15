Home

MOORE. David, Anne and family would like to thank all those who attended Bernice's funeral and for the kind donations in her memory. Thanks to Father Brian O Mahony for conducting the service and for the fitting tribute given by Father's nephew, also Father O Mahony and to Gareth Moore for playing the organ - Bernice would have been proud. Thank you to Corkhill & Callow for the funeral arrangements and the Harbour Bistro for providing refreshments.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
