|
|
|
Quirk. Gillian, Wendy, Carol and families would like to thank the many people who attended Bernie's funeral and those who sent cards and kind messages of condolence, following their sad loss. Our sincere thanks go to Howard at Kissack's Funeral Directors for his support and guidance with the arrangements, to Grace Easthope for conducting the lovely funeral service and to John Riley for playing the organ. We are also very grateful to Alexander Nurseries for providing the most beautiful floral arrangements. Bernie received excellent care during his final few months from the fantastic staff at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, and we will always be grateful to Denise Hogg and her team there and to Dr Osbelt of Snaefell Group Practice for his kindness and compassion, together with all those who supported Bernie over his final few years. Thank you to Eastern Live at Home for including Bernie in their events and to Tom Hanks of the IoMSPCo for his help and assistance. Finally, thank you to everyone who has made donations to Hospice Isle of Man and the Douglas Branch of the R.N.L.I. in memory of Bernie.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020