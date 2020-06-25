|
Barratt. Beryl Buckley aged 98 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Thursday 11th June 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Joyce and the late Laurence, loving grandma of Kate, Penny, Tim, Amy, Peter and Caroline and a much loved great grandma. Graveside Service and interment was held at Kirk Christ Rushen on Tuesday 23rd June 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Southern Befrienders, Thie Rosien, Castletown Road, Port Erin, IM9 4PJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 25, 2020