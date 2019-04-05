Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Brant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Frances Brant

Obituary Condolences

Beryl Frances Brant Obituary
Brant. Peacefully on Friday 29th March 2019 at Marathon court Nursing Home, Douglas, Beryl Frances aged 90 years of Peel. Beloved wife of the late Stanley, Dear friend to Glennis and Ray, she will be sadly missed by all her friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, Isle of Man, IM4 3HL. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.