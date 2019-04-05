|
Brant. Peacefully on Friday 29th March 2019 at Marathon court Nursing Home, Douglas, Beryl Frances aged 90 years of Peel. Beloved wife of the late Stanley, Dear friend to Glennis and Ray, she will be sadly missed by all her friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, Isle of Man, IM4 3HL. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019