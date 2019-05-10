Home

CARLING. Beryl Freda on Tuesday 7th May, 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, beloved wife of the late Harry, dearly loved mother of Peter and Victoria, mother in law of Jan and Paul, grandmother of Jonathan and Ben, great grandmother of Toby, Darcie and Oscar. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.00am on Friday 17th May, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice IOM, The Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019
