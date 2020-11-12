Home

STEVENSON. On Sunday November 8th 2020 at her home in Glen Vine, Beryl Margaret aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of John. Married for 73 years. Loving mum of Jane, Gill and the late David. Grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt to all her family. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 20th November at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired please to Hospice IOM, at the Strang, Braddan. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2020
