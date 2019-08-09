|
WEBBER. Beryl Rostance (Ros) aged 91 of Ballaugh. Passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital on Wednesday 31st July. Much loved mother of Peter and Sharon, loved mother-in-law to Avis, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed by all of her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 on Thursday 15th August at Ballaugh Church, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to 'RNLI Ramsey Branch'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019