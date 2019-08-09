Home

Beryl Rostance (Ros) Webber

Beryl Rostance (Ros) Webber Obituary
WEBBER. Beryl Rostance (Ros) aged 91 of Ballaugh. Passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital on Wednesday 31st July. Much loved mother of Peter and Sharon, loved mother-in-law to Avis, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed by all of her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 on Thursday 15th August at Ballaugh Church, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to 'RNLI Ramsey Branch'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019
