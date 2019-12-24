|
CONWAY. (née Wilson). On Thursday 19th December 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange, Bessie Edenia (Dena) aged 99 years formerly of Hope Street in Douglas. Dearly loved wife of the late Chas, mother of Chadena, nana to Panda, Jonathan and Helen, great grandma to Donal, Ailish and Ruby. The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 24, 2019