|
|
BARRY. Peacefully on Saturday 12th September at the Corrin Memorial Home Peel. Betty aged 91 years formerly of South Barrule Foxdale. Much loved wife to the late Peter, loving mother to Jennifer, Stephen and the late Simon, She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 9th October, 2020 at 10.00am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No mourning clothes by request please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to R.N.L.I (Peel Branch), C/o Mrs M Kelly, 21 Market Street Peel, IM5 1AE. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2020