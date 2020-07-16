|
Russell. (nee Crowe) Betty Dorothea passed away peacefully on the 14th of July 2020 aged 90 at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late Bernard, sadly missed by her children, Shirley, Alan, Diane, Colin, Julie and the late Michael and also their partners Colin, Julie, Andy, Jackie and Jon. Missed greatly by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The service will take place at the Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday the 21st of July 2020 at 2pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Manx Stroke Foundation, Care of The Treasurer, 6 Glen Park Drive, Douglas, IM2 6HN. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2020