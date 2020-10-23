|
FARGHER. Peacefully on Monday 19th October 2020 at Castle View Nursing Home Peel, Betty aged 93 years of Peel. Much loved wife of the late William, loving mum to Janet and mother-in-law to Richard, cherished grandma to Neil, she will be sadly missed by all family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th October at 11.00am at Peel Methodist Chapel, followed by burial in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Peel Medical Welfare Fund, The Secretary, Peel Medical Centre, Derby Road, Peel IM5 1HP. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020