SMALL. On Friday 7th August 2020, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Betty aged 98 years of Ballaquark in Douglas. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Betty's life will take place at 2pm on Thursday 13th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to R.N.L.I (Douglas Branch) c/o Mr T.Radcliffe, Douglas Lifeboat Station, Battery Pier, Douglas, IM1 5BT. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 11, 2020