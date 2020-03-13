Home

TINKER. On Tuesday 10th March 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Betty of Tromode Park, Douglas, beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Alison and Nicola, dearly loved grandy of Rachel and Sophie and Nan of Richard and Claire. Funeral service will be held at St Thomas's Church, Douglas at 2.00pm on Thursday 19th March 2020 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020
