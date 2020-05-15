|
Crook (nee Howard). Beverley Mary, aged 69, died peacefully in the Hospice, Southlands on the 10th May 2020. Beverley, late wife of Joe Crook and formerly of Summerhill Grove, Onchan, was a beloved mum to Julie, Joanne, the late Wendy and Glen and a loving Nana to all her grandchildren. She was a dearly loved triplet to Jackalyn and Andrea and sister to Lyn, Lesley, Diane, Paul, Janet, Yvonne and the late Derrick and David. Beverley will be sadly missed by all her family and friends on and off the Island but we will all remember her for the times she made us laugh, keep it up in heaven! Private funeral only, no flowers or cards please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, can be made to the Hospice or Noble's Hospital. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020