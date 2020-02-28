Home

GARRETT, Bill. - Bill's family wish to thank family and friends for their messages of sympathy and to the many who came to his funeral at Castletown Methodist Church on Friday 14th February. Special thank you to Richard Bates who read the eulogy, Dessie Robinson for reciting 'When Childher Plays' and Reverend David Shirtliff for the service. Grateful thanks to the staff of Gansey Ward, Southlands, for their dedicated care of Bill over the last few years. Thanks to Gordon Cringle from Cringle & Co for the funeral and, finally, thank you to everyone who made donations to the Isle of Man Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020
