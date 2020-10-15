|
GARRETT. Bob, on Sunday 11th October 2020 aged 93 years, passed peacefully after a short illness with family by his side, President of The Manx Footpaths Conservation Group, Bob will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at 10.45am on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be made to Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2020