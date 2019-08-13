|
Quayle. Bob. Fiona would like to thank everyone who sent cards, sent emails, texts, messages on social media, just stopped for a chat, attended the service at Maughold, sent flowers, made a donation to Hospice.Thanks also to Noble's A&E, Ward 6 then Ward 9 (who cared for Dad to the end). To Eric Faragher Funeral Directors who looked after him till the funeral. To Reverend Greenwood for the service. To Balladoole Catering for a lovely spread. A special thank you to Fred Kissack for his wonderful eulogy. Finally a big thank you to Michael for keeping me smiling!
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2019