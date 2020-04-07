|
|
BRIDSON. Peacefully at her home in Glenvine on 2nd April 2020. Brenda Ann (Nee Caine) aged 75 years, at rest at last. Dearly loved wife of Chris. Devoted Mum of Catreeney and Breeshey, Mother in Law of Peter. Under the very trying times at the moment the Cremation Service will be strictly private. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at a later Date. Donations in Brenda's memory, please to be made to Hospice IOM, whose support and care have been outstanding at this very difficult time. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020