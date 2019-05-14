CLEATOR, Brenda. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Wednesday 8th May 2019 aged 79 years. With her family by her side. Much loved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Paul, Geoffrey and David, special mother in law to Sharon. Adored grandmother to Steven, David, Sarah and Andrew and partners Andy, Mel and Sara. Beloved great-grandmother to Harry, Preston, Emmie, Riley, Nancy and Belle. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. A celebration of Brenda's life will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 23rd May at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to 'Noble's Hospital Breast Cancer Appeal'. It was Brenda's wish that all who would like to attend wear bright colours. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im Published in Isle of Man Today on May 14, 2019