|
|
CORKE. (née Corris) On Thursday 13th August 2020, peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Brenda aged 87 years, formerly of Saddle Mews in Douglas. Dear wife of the late Don, dearly loved mum of Lynne, mother in law of Malcolm, much loved nana of Niall and Ryan, loved aunt of the late Susan and her husband Joe, great aunt to Joanne and Leanne. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 21st August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 18, 2020