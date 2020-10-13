|
CRETNEY. Brenda Margaret (nee Cain) passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Friday 9th October 2020. Best friend and wife to David, dearest mum to Sarah and Steve, Mother in Law to Adrian and Shareena. Much loved Aunty and Nanna. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 16th October at 10:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Douglas RNLI. Further enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Manor House, Pulrose, IM2 1AJ. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 13, 2020