Garaty. Brenda aged 78 years of Andreas. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August at Ramsey & District Cottage Hospital. Loving mother of Stephen and Kim, she will be missed by her many family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St. Stephen's Church, Sulby on Thursday 15th August at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to MSPCA. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2019