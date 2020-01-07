|
McDONALD. (née Loveridge). On Monday 30th December 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, (formerly of Ballaughton Close in Douglas) Brenda Jean in her 90th year (former radiographer at Noble's Hospital). Wife of the late Henry (Mac), no family but a loved and respected friend. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 10th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium (mourning clothes optional as Brenda had a lifelong belief that once the earthly journey is at an end the body may die but the soul lives on). No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Marathon Court Residents Comfort Fund, c/o The Manager, Marathon Court, Victoria Road, Douglas, IM2 4RQ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020