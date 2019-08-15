|
MATTHEWS. (née Kneale). On Friday 24th May 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Brenda of Melbourne Street in Douglas. Beloved wife of Ken, loving mum of Elisa, Claire and Danielle, adored Granny B of Jamie, much loved daughter of Jean Chapman, dearly loved sister of Pauline and Lesley. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at 1.15pm on Tuesday 11th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium (Mourning clothes optional). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019