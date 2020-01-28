|
Mellon. (Formerly Bell) On Wednesday 22nd January 2020, peacefully at Nobles Hospital after an illness bravely borne, Brenda aged 76 years of Kirkway in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Andy, loving mum of Catherine, Christine and Martin, mother in law of Kevin, Suzie and Jim, dearly loved Nana of Lee, Sarah, Hannah, Laura, Megan and Cameron, a much loved great Nana, loved Sister of David and Eleza, a dear Sister in law she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends both on Island and in Sheffield. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 5th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 28, 2020