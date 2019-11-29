|
NICKLESS. On Monday 21st October 2019, Brenda aged 90 years of Colby. Beloved wife of the late Eric, dear mother of Andrew and loved mother-in-law to Joanne. A much loved 'Gran' to George and Charlotte and sister to Moreen. Funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday 13th November at Rushen Parish Church followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Port Erin Lifeboat. Breakwater Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man IM9 6BU or Isle of Man Anti Cancer Association. C/o Mrs P Clucas, Ballachurry, Ballafesson, Port Erin, Isle of Man. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019