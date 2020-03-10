Home

SLATER. On Saturday 7th March 2020, peacefully at Hospice, Brenda aged 85 years of Rosemount in Douglas. Dearly loved mum of Andrew and the late Paul, loving nan to Louise, Stephen, Lee and Daniel. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Friday 13th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Save The Children, 1, St Johns Lane, London, EC1M 4AR. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020
