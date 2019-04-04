Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00
St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church
Onchan
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Tuite-Birbeck
Brenda Tuite-Birbeck Obituary
Tuite-Birbeck. On Monday 1st April 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Brenda of Wybourn Drive, Onchan, beloved wife of Dennis, much loved step-mother of Natalie and Matthew and a dearly loved sister of Angela, Deidre and Peter, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Wednesday 17th April 2019 followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 4, 2019
