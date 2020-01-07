|
POWNALL. Suddenly at his home, Brian Charles aged 81 years of Hustroll, Fairy Cottage, Laxey. Dearly loved dad of Julie and Christopher, much loved grandad of Gemma, Stephen, Gary, Lisa, Christopher, Jamie, Daniel and Kirsty, a dear great grandad, loving partner of many years to Sandra, much loved brother of Dennis, uncle to Annie, David, Stephen and Cathy, dear friend to Margaret Wasley. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Friday 10th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Prostate Cancer UK, Fourth Floor, The Counting House, 53, Tooley Street, London, SE1 2QN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020