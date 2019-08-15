|
|
CHRISTIAN. Brian (Fletcher), aged 61 years, formerly of Jurby. Passed away at Noble's Hospital on Sunday 21st July. Much loved son of the late Phylis and Bob, brother to Rob, Jackie, Joyce and Irene. Funeral Service is to be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 26th July, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to League of Friends of Noble's Hospital, C/o Treasurer: Mrs Jane Gelling, 53 Ard Rearyt, Ramsey Road, Laxey, IM4 7QP. The family would like to thank all at Ward 7 at Noble's for the kindness and care shown to Brian. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019