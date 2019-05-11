Resources More Obituaries for Brian Cooper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Cooper

Obituary COOPER. Joan and family would like to thank all those who attended Brian's funeral service on Thursday 16th March. Our heartfelt thanks for the many cards and letters of condolence which were a great comfort to us. We would like to thank the Rev Dawn Mather and Elders of St Andrews Church for all their help, also thanks to all those who made donations to the Manx Heart Foundation. Finally to Maria and Steven Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for all their help and advice. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries