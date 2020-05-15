|
|
Shephard. Reverend Brian Edward aged 85 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at Hospice Isle of Man. Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear father of Jennifer and Judith, father in law of Peter, and a much loved grandfather of Nicholas, Sophie, Claire and Iain. Brother of Christine, brother in law of Geoffrey and uncle to Edward and Philip. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Noble's Hospital Patient Comfort Trust, Management Department, Strang, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RJ or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All Funeral Service enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020