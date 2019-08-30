|
COCKER. Brian Francis. Peacefully on Sunday 25th August 2019 aged 79 years at Noble's Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Paula and Brian, loving grandad of Darcy, Elliot and Amelie, father in law of Paul and Gill, brother of Mary and the late Ralph, loved brother in law and uncle. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 Noon on Tuesday 10th September at St. Mary's RC Church, Douglas followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019