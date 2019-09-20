|
COCKER. Brian Francis. Anne, Paula and Brian would like to thank all their friends and family for the Mass cards, sympathy cards and messages of condolence received following their recent loss. Special thanks to Monsignor John Devine for arranging and celebrating Brian's Requiem Mass and to all those who attended. Thanks also to the staff of Noble's Hospital and Hospice IoM and to all who helped care for Brian during his illness. We would also like to thank Eric Faragher Ltd. for the very professional and courteous way in which they handled the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019