Brian Frederick Walmsley

Walmsley. On the 19th April 2020, peacefully at Reayrt Skyal Care Home. Brian Frederick, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, much loved father of Susan, Stephen, and Bernice, loving grandfather to Hannah, Christa, Amy, George, Bethan and Evie Mae. Cherished brother, uncle, father in law and great grandfather, to whom he will be greatly missed. A family only Funeral (by invitation only) will be held due to present circumstances. The family hope that you would join them at a later date to celebrate Brian's life. Donations in memory of Brian can be made to 'Dementia Care and Support Services IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 23, 2020
