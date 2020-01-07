|
POWELL. On Tuesday 24th December 2019. Peacefully at Hospice, Southlands. Brian James aged 74 years of Castletown. Dearly loved partner of Fiona, dear father of Susan, Sandra and Stephen and a much loved grandad of Abbey, Ted and Archie. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 10:45am on Wednesday 8th January. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020