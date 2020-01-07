Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian James Powell

Add a Memory
Brian James Powell Obituary
POWELL. On Tuesday 24th December 2019. Peacefully at Hospice, Southlands. Brian James aged 74 years of Castletown. Dearly loved partner of Fiona, dear father of Susan, Sandra and Stephen and a much loved grandad of Abbey, Ted and Archie. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 10:45am on Wednesday 8th January. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -