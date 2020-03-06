|
POWELL. Brian James. Fiona, Susan, Sandra, Stephen, Abby, Ted and Archie would like to thank everyone who attended Brian's funeral and for all the many kind thoughts, cards and messages of sympathy, following the sad loss of a much loved partner, Dad and Grandad. Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at Hospice Southlands in Port Erin for their kindness and compassion to us all and especially the care given to Brian in his final days. Special thanks to Grace Easthope for a thoughtful and touching funeral service. Thanks also to Cringle & Co for the funeral arrangements. Finally thanks to everyone who made donations to Hospice Isle of Man.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020