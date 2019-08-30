|
LIVESEY. on Monday 25th August 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Brian aged 68 years of Smeale, Andreas. Dearly loved husband of Marie, dear father of Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca and Ellen, loved father-in-law of Sarah, John and Chris and loving grandfather to Ruby, M.J. Eleanor, Fynn, Oshin, Steph and James. Funeral service will be held at Andreas Parish Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday 10th September followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donation in lieu if desired may made to Hospice Isle of Man or Manx Diabetic Group. Enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey Telephone: 815156.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019