Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Livesey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Livesey

Add a Memory
Brian Livesey Obituary
LIVESEY. On Monday 26th August 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Brian aged 68 years of Smeale, Andreas. Dearly loved husband of Marie, dear father of Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca and Ellen, loved father-in-law of Sarah, John and Chris and loving grandfather to Ruby, M. J. Eleanor, Fynn, Oshin, Steph and James. Funeral service will be held at Andreas Parish Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday 10th September followed by private cremation. No black attire required by request. Family flowers only please. Would you please join Marie and family for refreshments at Ramsey Rugby Club straight after the service. Memorial donation in lieu, if so desired, may made to Hospice Isle of Man or Monitors4kids, C/o the Manx Diabetic Group. 25 All Saints Park, Lonan. Laxey. IM4 7LB. Enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey Telephone : 815156.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.