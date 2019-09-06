|
LIVESEY. On Monday 26th August 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Brian aged 68 years of Smeale, Andreas. Dearly loved husband of Marie, dear father of Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca and Ellen, loved father-in-law of Sarah, John and Chris and loving grandfather to Ruby, M. J. Eleanor, Fynn, Oshin, Steph and James. Funeral service will be held at Andreas Parish Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday 10th September followed by private cremation. No black attire required by request. Family flowers only please. Would you please join Marie and family for refreshments at Ramsey Rugby Club straight after the service. Memorial donation in lieu, if so desired, may made to Hospice Isle of Man or Monitors4kids, C/o the Manx Diabetic Group. 25 All Saints Park, Lonan. Laxey. IM4 7LB. Enquiries please to Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey Telephone : 815156.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019