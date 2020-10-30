Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Rudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Malcolm Rudd

Add a Memory
Brian Malcolm Rudd Obituary
RUDD. Brian Malcolm of Castletown Isle of Man died peacefully on Sunday 25th October 2020. Much loved husband of June Norma Rudd, father of James and John, grandfather to Charles, Penelope, Felicity and Lilly. Private family funeral due to Covid restrictions. Memorial at a later date to be announced. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 /31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -