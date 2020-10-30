|
RUDD. Brian Malcolm of Castletown Isle of Man died peacefully on Sunday 25th October 2020. Much loved husband of June Norma Rudd, father of James and John, grandfather to Charles, Penelope, Felicity and Lilly. Private family funeral due to Covid restrictions. Memorial at a later date to be announced. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 /31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020