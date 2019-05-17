|
MARR, Brian aged 86 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital on Monday 13th May 2019. Loving husband to Pauline, Dad to Michael, Carl and Neil, friend to Mark, Paul and Suzanne, and Grandad. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Hospice IOM. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 24th May at 10.45. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019