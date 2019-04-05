Resources More Obituaries for Brian Mason Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Mason

Obituary Mason. Kath, Paul & Alan would like to thank all those who attended Brians Funeral Service on Thursday 7th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium, thanks to everone for all their kind words, cards and Donations in lieu of Flowers. The Family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff at Castleview Nursing home in Peel for their care, concern and kindness. Thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish at Kingswood Funeral Home for their Support and guidance and to Grace Easthope for leading the service. To Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful Flowers and Douglas Bay Yacht Club for the after Service refreshments. To the Rev Janice Ward Vicar of Marown for conducting the interment Service with compassion for the family on Friday the 8th March. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019