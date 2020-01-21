|
GILLIANS. Brian Michael (Gilly) 28/01/71. Passed away suddenly at home, our beloved son is greatly missed by his Mum Linda, Dad Mike and Sister Sharon, Brother in law Tony, Niece Freya, Nephew Leo and his close friends. We would like to thank all those who were involved in Brian's care for their professionalism and compassion to us as a family, including Mr Faragher at Eric Faragher Funeral Directors, Vicky Christian for conducting the service, Euan at the Copyshop and Douglas Bay Yacht club. Our very good family friends for their support at this time, without whom we would have been lost. We would also like to thank all of Brian's friends and work colleagues for their friendship with Brian over the years, and all those who attended the Celebration of his life, and who gave so generously to Smile Train and Motiv8.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 21, 2020