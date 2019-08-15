Home

Brian Milligan

Brian Milligan Obituary
MILLIGAN. On Saturday June 15th 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Brian aged 72 years of Douglas formerly of Castletown, loving partner of Sheila, dear brother of Ann and a much loved uncle to Lorette. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday 24th June at Malew Parish Church followed by interment, Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Mann Cat Sanctuary, Ash Villa, Main Road, Santon, IM4 1EE. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone : Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
