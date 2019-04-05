Resources More Obituaries for Brian Perrin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian Perrin

Obituary Perrin. Colleen, Sindy Shellee, Belinda and families would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kind messages and support following the death of Brian- an adored husband, dad and grandad. Thank you to everyone who attended the crematorium to pay their respects, it was lovely to see so many people there to say goodbye. A special thank you to Rev Andy Fishburne for a moving and sympathetic service, also to John Elliott for playing the organ. Thank you to Hogg Rescue, Andreas racing, the Isle of Man Prison Governor and many retired prison officers who worked with Brian for making final goodbye very special. Thank you to Elaine's flowers for the beautiful arrangement, and a special thank you to Peel Methodist church for their support over the last few months. Finally a special thank you to Simon and team from David Lancaster funeral directors for all their support, kindness care and guidance through this very heartbreaking and emotional time. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.