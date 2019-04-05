|
COOPER. Bryan of Charles Court, Douglas, beloved husband of Joan for 55 years, in his 80th year, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on 16th March. Dearly loved dad of Gareth and Jonathan, father in law to Kelly and Heather, dearly loved grandfather of Max, Elodie, Gala, Rhys and Sophia, dear brother of Granville, brother in law of Lucy. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 27th March at St Andrews Church in Douglas followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Mr B.Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019