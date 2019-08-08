|
Parry, Bryn Edward, aged 48 years, at Royal Cornwall Hospital, on 1st August 2019. Much loved son of Helen and the late Richard, brother of Stephen, Ann and the late John, brother in law to Nicky and Tim, and loving uncle to Joe, Tegan, Evie and Henry. A funeral service will be held at St German's Cathedral on Friday the 16th August 2019 at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to be made to St Petroc's Society Truro, Breadline Centre, Bread St, Penzance, TR18 2EQ. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 8, 2019