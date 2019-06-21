STANIFORD. It is with deepest sorrow I announce that Cameron Rhys Staniford 'Cam' (Munchkin) aged 20 years, sadly died suddenly after a long and courageous struggle 7.6.2019. Cameron is sadly missed by his Mum Dawn, his Brothers Luke and Karl, his Uncle Tony, his Cousins Christine and John, his Nephew Kian, his Niece Alexis, along with the rest of his loving family and his many adorable friends. Cameron with his beautiful big smile, warm heart, amazing talent and sense of humour, along with his fervent love of music continues to touch all our hearts. Cam REACHES out to us all through his original songs and music and remains an inspiration to us all. The Funeral and Celebration of Cameron's life will take place Friday 28th June, 2pm at The Abbey Church Ballasalla; followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. People attending the service are invited to wear bright clothing and Peaky Blinder flat caps should you wish; also the family would welcome a photo or small item to add to Cam's memory board situated in the Church. Flowers welcome or memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to REACH IOM . c/o. Luke Adebiyi, Apartment 3, 32 Derby Square, Douglas IM1 3LW. Enquiries please to Cringle and Co Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 - 31 Hope St, Castletown, IM9 1AP Telephone 824134 or 833602 Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary